Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Price Tops $2.96 on Major Exchanges

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 10th. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a market capitalization of $112.49 million and approximately $186,313.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can now be purchased for $2.96 or 0.00005338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded down 18.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00081909 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00018274 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00063683 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.40 or 0.00105304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.03 or 0.00766371 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00051970 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,813.70 or 0.08679543 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Coin Profile

BLCT is a coin. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 coins. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official Twitter account is @BloomzedInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official website is bloomzed.io . Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official message board is medium.com/@bloomzed

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

Buying and Selling Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.