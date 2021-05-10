Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) Shares Up 1.8%

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) shares shot up 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.80 and last traded at $16.75. 30,727 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 45,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.46.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average of $12.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRBS. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 317,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $227,000.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRBS)

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market, cash management, investment, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

