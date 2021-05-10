Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) Shares Up 1.8%

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) shares shot up 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.80 and last traded at $16.75. 30,727 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 45,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.46.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average of $12.82.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th.
Blue Ridge Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRBS)
Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market, cash management, investment, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Ridge Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Ridge Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.