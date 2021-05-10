bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Gap Down to $30.48

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.48, but opened at $29.23. bluebird bio shares last traded at $29.23, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLUE shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Sunday, March 28th. Wedbush cut bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.00.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $55,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,367.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,900 shares of company stock worth $103,715. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 120,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in bluebird bio by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

