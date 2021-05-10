BMO Capital Markets Boosts Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target to C$41.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price target hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Interfor from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Interfor from C$37.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Interfor from C$37.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Interfor to C$47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

IFP traded up C$0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching C$37.19. The company had a trading volume of 463,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,571. The company has a market cap of C$2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.95. Interfor has a 12 month low of C$7.93 and a 12 month high of C$38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.79.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.04 by C$0.43. The company had revenue of C$662.30 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Interfor will post 4.2100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director E. Lawrence Sauder sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.18, for a total value of C$267,756.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 285,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,054,511.61. Also, Director Ian Fillinger bought 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$24.13 per share, with a total value of C$74,803.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,374,686.10.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

