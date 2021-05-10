BMO Capital Markets Boosts The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $300.00

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $278.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 4.45% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $255.00 to $268.67 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $246.67 to $253.33 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.83.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $287.23 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $176.06 and a fifty-two week high of $287.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at $7,743,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total value of $1,228,687.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

