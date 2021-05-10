BMO Capital Markets Increases IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target to $47.00

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IGIFF. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from $39.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on IGM Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on IGM Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Shares of IGIFF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.68. The company had a trading volume of 13,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.37. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $36.91.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

