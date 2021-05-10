BMO Capital Markets Increases Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target to $40.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its price target increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the energy company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IMO. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.91.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $31.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.27 and a beta of 1.87. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $31.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 0.4% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 7,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,775 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,488 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,983 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.3% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 15,175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

