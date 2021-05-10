BMO Capital Markets Increases Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Price Target to $4.00

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) had its target price boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $3.75 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 23.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Plaza Retail REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.94.

Shares of Plaza Retail REIT stock remained flat at $$3.24 during trading on Monday. Plaza Retail REIT has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $3.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.88.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at September 30, 2020 includes interests in 272 properties totaling approximately 8.6 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

