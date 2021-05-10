BMO Capital Markets Lowers Cameco (TSE:CCO) to Market Perform

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$23.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 4.56% from the company’s previous close.

CCO has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cameco from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cameco from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$22.75 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$22.59.

Shares of CCO stock traded down C$0.34 on Monday, reaching C$24.10. 1,032,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,537. Cameco has a 52 week low of C$11.84 and a 52 week high of C$24.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.57 billion and a PE ratio of -182.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.77.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$550.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

