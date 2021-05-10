BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Trading Down 0.7%

BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC) fell 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.00 and last traded at $38.00. 3,091 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 4,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.28.

The firm has a market cap of $135.81 million, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

BNCCORP Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BNCC)

BNCCORP, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. It offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses.

