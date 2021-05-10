BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.96 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of BNP Paribas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.96 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.42.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BNPQY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank raised BNP Paribas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised BNP Paribas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNPQY opened at $33.50 on Monday. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $33.58. The company has a market cap of $83.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.20.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

