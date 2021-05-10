Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT Raised to C$1.00 at UBS Group

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price objective increased by research analysts at UBS Group from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BBD.B. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$0.85 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.65 to C$0.80 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.70 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.25 to C$1.35 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.95.

BBD.B stock traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,284,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,315,960. The firm has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.61. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of C$0.26 and a 52-week high of C$1.05.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

