Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bombardier in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bombardier in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Bombardier has a 1 year low of C$7.83 and a 1 year high of C$13.18.

Bombardier (TSE:BBD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.34 billion.

