Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) PT Raised to $1.00

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Desjardins from $0.80 to $1.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target suggests a potential upside of 30.58% from the company’s current price.

BDRBF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bombardier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen lowered Bombardier from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Bombardier from $0.50 to $0.80 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Bombardier from $0.75 to $0.65 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bombardier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRBF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.77. 853,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,825,618. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.48. Bombardier has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.84.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.14).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bombardier stock. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 347,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

