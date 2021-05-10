Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Trading Up 2.7%

Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) shares were up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.75. Approximately 53,330 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 786% from the average daily volume of 6,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BNEFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Bonterra Energy from $1.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bonterra Energy from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Bonterra Energy from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC raised Bonterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised Bonterra Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Bonterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.65.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.42.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.28% and a negative net margin of 213.04%. The company had revenue of $24.37 million during the quarter.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BNEFF)

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

