Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Lifted to “Buy” at Danske

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) was upgraded by Danske from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boozt AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

BOZTY stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182. Boozt AB has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $26.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average is $21.01.

Boozt AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, sells fashion, apparel, shoes, , accessories, and beauty products online. It operates through three segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Other. The company operates Boozt.com, a multi-brand webstore with approximately 1000 brand partners for women, men, kids, sports and athleisure, beauty, and home products.

