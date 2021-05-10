Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Boralex in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boralex’s FY2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$193.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$194.00 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Boralex to C$52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Boralex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.00.

TSE:BLX opened at C$36.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$40.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 388.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$26.75 and a 1-year high of C$56.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

In related news, Director Yves Rheault sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.50, for a total transaction of C$29,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$36,105.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

