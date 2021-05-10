BoringDAO (BOR) Price Reaches $611.46

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One BoringDAO coin can now be purchased for about $611.46 or 0.01048619 BTC on popular exchanges. BoringDAO has a market cap of $52.60 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BoringDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00086877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00019534 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00064603 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $469.65 or 0.00805417 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.15 or 0.00106579 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00054070 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,346.85 or 0.09169485 BTC.

BoringDAO Coin Profile

BoringDAO (CRYPTO:BOR) is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,025 coins. BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BoringDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoringDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.