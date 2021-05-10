Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Argus

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Argus from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Argus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.73.

BXP traded up $1.04 on Monday, reaching $109.20. The stock had a trading volume of 9,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,441. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $110.36.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total transaction of $526,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,786,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

