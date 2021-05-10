botXcoin (BOTX) Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. botXcoin has a total market capitalization of $400.60 million and $374,953.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One botXcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000424 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, botXcoin has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.32 or 0.00086846 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00019932 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00065683 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.09 or 0.00107154 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.88 or 0.00803968 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00050036 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,319.16 or 0.09179346 BTC.

About botXcoin

botXcoin is a coin. It launched on February 10th, 2019. botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,632,102,305 coins. The official message board for botXcoin is botxcoin.com/category/blog . botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @botxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for botXcoin is botxcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “botXcoin is a future token for financial freedom that provides a functional token for using our profitable trading robot in all cryptocurrency exchange all over the world. The goal of this project is to utilize a trading robot (BOTX App) and build a multi-cryptocurrency trading exchange (BOTXPRO). “

botXcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade botXcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase botXcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

