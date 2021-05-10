BoutsPro Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $212,062.00 (BOUTS)

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 10th. BoutsPro has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $212,062.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BoutsPro has traded up 50.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BoutsPro coin can now be bought for $0.0160 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00081909 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00018274 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00063683 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.40 or 0.00105304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.03 or 0.00766371 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00051970 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,813.70 or 0.08679543 BTC.

BoutsPro Profile

BoutsPro is a coin. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 coins. BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BoutsPro is www.bouts.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “BoutsPro is a martial arts-related Blockchain-based platform. Its objective is to integrate the blockchain into the martial arts economy, automatizing payments for sponsorships, prizes or events/tournaments, and spread the martial arts through the global community, from the amateur to the professional stages. The BOUTS token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the BoutsPro. It is a utility token that is expected to power the platform and serve as a mean to exchange value within the community. “

BoutsPro Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoutsPro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

