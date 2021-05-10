BOX Token (BOX) Price Reaches $0.0425 on Exchanges

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 29.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Over the last week, BOX Token has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BOX Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0425 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BOX Token has a market capitalization of $4.24 million and approximately $3,085.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BOX Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00017648 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.93 or 0.00293257 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000927 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token Coin Profile

BOX Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888 . The official website for BOX Token is box.la . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

BOX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.