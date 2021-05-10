BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $16.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. BP Midstream Partners traded as high as $14.04 and last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 1054 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.69.

Several other research firms have also commented on BPMP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BP Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised BP Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. BP Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,781,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,081,000 after purchasing an additional 332,657 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,308,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after purchasing an additional 148,463 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 169,294 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 9.3% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 230,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 19,686 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 187,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.64% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 15.46 and a quick ratio of 15.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average is $11.76.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.93 million. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 71.35% and a net margin of 133.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 87.97%.

About BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP)

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.