bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

BPOSY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of bpost SA/NV from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. bpost SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

bpost SA/NV stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 812. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.49. bpost SA/NV has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $11.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.24.

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics segments. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

