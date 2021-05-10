Brian D. Madison Sells 8,000 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Stock

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) EVP Brian D. Madison sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $233,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,212.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TRN traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.63. 899,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,417. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -598.40 and a beta of 1.57. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $17.13 and a one year high of $33.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.26 and its 200 day moving average is $26.89.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.93 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,115,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,729,000 after buying an additional 226,757 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,415,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,749,000 after purchasing an additional 163,145 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,334,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,619,000 after purchasing an additional 497,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,556,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,083,000 after purchasing an additional 43,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,422,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

