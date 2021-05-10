Brian S. Fetterolf Buys 700 Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Stock

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) CEO Brian S. Fetterolf purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.40 per share, with a total value of $16,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,929 shares in the company, valued at $5,871,738.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

TriState Capital stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.88. 136,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,175. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.88. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.66 million, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. TriState Capital had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TriState Capital by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 60,860 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 197,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 70,895 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush cut shares of TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of TriState Capital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

