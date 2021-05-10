Bridge Mutual Market Cap Hits $41.11 Million (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. During the last week, Bridge Mutual has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. Bridge Mutual has a market capitalization of $41.11 million and $414,105.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be bought for about $1.70 or 0.00003039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bridge Mutual

Bridge Mutual’s genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,187,284 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

