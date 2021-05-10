Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $170.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.73% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.38.
Shares of BFAM stock traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,862. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $97.23 and a 12 month high of $182.50. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.69.
In other news, Director David H. Lissy sold 24,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.05, for a total transaction of $4,506,334.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,770,107.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 6,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $1,114,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,014 shares in the company, valued at $16,370,387. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,696 shares of company stock worth $8,037,730. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFAM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.
About Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.