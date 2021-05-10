Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $170.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.38.

Shares of BFAM stock traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,862. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $97.23 and a 12 month high of $182.50. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.69.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $377.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.48 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David H. Lissy sold 24,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.05, for a total transaction of $4,506,334.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,770,107.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 6,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $1,114,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,014 shares in the company, valued at $16,370,387. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,696 shares of company stock worth $8,037,730. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFAM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

