Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Shares Gap Up to $64.80

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $64.80, but opened at $66.99. Brinker International shares last traded at $64.06, with a volume of 4,486 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on EAT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brinker International from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.85.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 113.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 6,487 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $427,558.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $141,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,942.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,195 shares of company stock valued at $20,126,637 over the last 90 days. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 50.4% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brinker International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 660,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,901,000 after acquiring an additional 60,834 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Brinker International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $631,491,000 after acquiring an additional 29,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Brinker International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

