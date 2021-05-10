BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys New Shares in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 119,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,591,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth $279,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth $485,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,282,000.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

West Fraser Timber stock opened at $86.48 on Monday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $88.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.78.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $2.30. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.1574 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th.

West Fraser Timber Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.