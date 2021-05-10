BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,264 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $10,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $742,997,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 390.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,252,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,636,000 after buying an additional 1,793,428 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,579,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,316,000 after buying an additional 1,163,053 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,309,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,488,000 after purchasing an additional 801,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,545,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,681,000 after purchasing an additional 505,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $3,766,723.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,144,005.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,963 shares of company stock worth $7,256,706 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CL. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.92.

CL opened at $82.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $65.54 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.73.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.60%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

