BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 30,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,413,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,011,000 after purchasing an additional 314,751 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 170,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 17,223 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 69,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

EMR stock opened at $95.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $95.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.23. The stock has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.