BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $7 Million Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 159,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,844 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $6,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Exelon by 71.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Exelon by 4.5% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Exelon by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Exelon by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.55.

EXC opened at $44.68 on Monday. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

