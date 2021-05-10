BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,507 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,356 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Twitter were worth $8,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 22.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 348,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $22,019,000 after acquiring an additional 64,621 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,154,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,899 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 388.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on TWTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.76.

Twitter stock opened at $53.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of -38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 9,191 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $496,497.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $1,003,515.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,177 shares of company stock worth $4,817,751. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.