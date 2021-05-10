BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 640,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,099 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $7,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2,228.8% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 48.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on F shares. Argus upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.66.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of F stock opened at $11.82 on Monday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.49.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

