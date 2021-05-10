BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,850 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $9,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,882 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,387 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,563 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NXPI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.32.

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total transaction of $762,395.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,885.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,341 shares of company stock worth $16,917,127. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $197.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -373.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.98. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $89.10 and a one year high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

