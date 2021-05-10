BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 16,483 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,376 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 16,483 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $7,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth $413,229,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,957,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $146,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,978 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of HP by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,932,843 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $188,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,483 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,139,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in HP by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,208,940 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $152,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $35.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.73 and a 200 day moving average of $26.34. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $35.59.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.37.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

