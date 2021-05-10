BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 352,480 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 62.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352,480 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.08% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $7,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,255,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,855,000 after acquiring an additional 563,717 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,411,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 34,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,471,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,765,000 after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Monday, April 12th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.56.

KL opened at $40.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $57.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.35.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.39 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on July 10, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

