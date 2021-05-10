BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 3,966 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,177 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,966 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 165,798 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,155,802 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $109,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,679 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,469 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,178,734 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $213,116,000 after purchasing an additional 68,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER opened at $47.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $87.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,779.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.44.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

