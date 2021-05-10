BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 835 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $8,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,792,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,402,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,920,000 after purchasing an additional 413,430 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,645,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,567,000 after purchasing an additional 345,707 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 219.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 303,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,031,000 after purchasing an additional 208,481 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO opened at $334.50 on Monday. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.13 and a fifty-two week high of $340.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $313.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.63. The company has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 29.92%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $135,843.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,064,288.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $476,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,029,191. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.67.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.