BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 93,691 Shares of Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,691 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.12% of Aphria worth $6,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aphria by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Aphria by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aphria by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Aphria by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Aphria in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APHA shares. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Aphria from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Pi Financial lowered Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. CIBC lowered their price target on Aphria from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aphria has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:APHA opened at $15.38 on Monday. Aphria Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $32.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 2.67.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.10). Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Aphria’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Aphria Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Aphria Profile

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

