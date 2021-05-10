BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $6,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $87.19 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.72.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Edward Jones started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.18.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $701,697.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,457.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $1,331,860.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,313.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,337 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,498. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

