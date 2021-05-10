BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,967 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $8,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total transaction of $236,935.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,442.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $301,619.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,530.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,195 shares of company stock worth $6,774,381. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOC opened at $370.63 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $375.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $335.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.55. The stock has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.08.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

