British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BTLCY. BNP Paribas lowered British Land from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of British Land from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. British Land has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

OTCMKTS:BTLCY traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $7.65. 45,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,306. British Land has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $7.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average is $6.47.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

