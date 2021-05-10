Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.35

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.35 and last traded at $26.35, with a volume of 6170 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.68.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Britvic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.21.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

