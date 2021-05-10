Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 39,147 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 558,337 shares.The stock last traded at $20.26 and had previously closed at $20.05.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BNL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Sunday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average of $18.42.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNL. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,181,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter valued at about $755,000. Institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

