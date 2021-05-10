Brokerages Anticipate Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.08). Catabasis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CATB shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of CATB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.86. 311,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,401,846. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $8.59. The company has a market cap of $43.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,218,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,195 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,392,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is QLS-215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, a rare, debilitating and potentially life-threatening disease.

