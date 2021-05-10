Brokerages Anticipate Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) will report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Community Healthcare Trust reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 22.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

NYSE:CHCT traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.93. The company had a trading volume of 151,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,802. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $30.17 and a 52 week high of $52.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.96, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 96.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 22,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,442,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,897,000 after purchasing an additional 183,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

