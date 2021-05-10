Brokerages Anticipate DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. DexCom reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 43%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DexCom will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DXCM. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet cut shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.94.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $358.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39. DexCom has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $456.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.24, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.03, for a total transaction of $772,556.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,096.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $14,784,421 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 141.2% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 53.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 21.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

