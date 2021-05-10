Brokerages Anticipate Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. Harvard Bioscience posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.35 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Harvard Bioscience.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 6.51%.

Several analysts have weighed in on HBIO shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Shares of HBIO opened at $7.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $293.06 million, a P/E ratio of -40.78 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Harvard Bioscience has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $7.80.

In related news, CEO James W. Green sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 70.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

